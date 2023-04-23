GUWAHATI: Pro Khalistan leader and chief of the “Waris Punjab De” separatist group – Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam on Sunday (April 23) amid tight security.

He was flown to Dibrugarh in Assam in a special flight from the Bhatinda air force station after his arrest by the Punjab police early on Sunday (April 23) morning.

“A special aircraft carrying Amritpal landed at 2:20 pm at Dibrugarh airport (in Assam). After necessary formalities, he was taken to Dibrugarh jail in a security convoy with 12 cars around 3:20 pm,” said an official.

Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh after he surrendered before cops at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa of Rode village.

He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

Besides Amritpal, nine other aides of the Waris De Punjab group are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam and charged under the stringent NSA.

Also read: Assam: Amritpal Singh brought to Dibrugarh jail

WHY BRING AMRITPAL TO DIBRUGARH?

The exact reason behind the transit of Amritpal Singh to Dibrugarh in Assam is still unknown.

However, it is believed that safety and security at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam is one of the prime reasons to bring Amritpal Singh to Assam.

The Dibrugarh jail in Assam is a British-era prison, which was built in 1859-60.

The Dibrugarh jail in Assam is the most secure prison in Assam and also the oldest jail in entire Northeast.

It was used to hold top leaders of the ULFA during the outfit’s peak insurgency years.

According to a HT report, the Punjab government initially thought of sending Amritpal aides to Delhi’s Tihar jail, but because the Delhi prison houses many Punjabi gangsters, even some separatists, the government decided to send them to Assam.

It is also said it will be difficult for any prisoner to escape from the jail due to the strict security arrangements.

The Dibrugarh jail in Assam has been transformed into a super maximum security prison in recent times.

CRPF personnel and commandos of the Assam police have been guarding the jail round-the-clock.