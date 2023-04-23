Dibrugarh: Fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central jail on Sunday amid high security.

He was flown to Dibrugarh airport in a chartered flight from Bhatinda after his arrest by Punjab Police in the early Sunday morning.

“A special aircraft carrying Amritpal landed at 2:20 pm at Dibrugarh airport. After necessary formalities, he was taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy with 12 cars around 3.20 p.m,” said an official.

Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rhode village in Punjab’s Moga’s on early Sunday morning.

Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh after he surrendered before cops at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa of Rode village.

He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

On April 21, Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport and sent back to her husband’s home in Amritsar’s Jallupur Khera.

Before his arrest, Amritpal Singh addressed a gathering at the Gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district before his arrest.

At least six cases were registered against him in Amritsar Rural and Jalandhar Rural police districts.

Amritpal had been absconding since March 18, the day on which a huge crackdown was launched against him and his associates in Punjab.

Nine pro-Khalistan members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ are lodged in Dibrugarh jail, who were arrested in Punjab after the massive operation against Amritpal Singh, chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ a radical group.

Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla are lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA) were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

On April 20, family members of Daljit Singh Kalsi’s arrived at Dibrugarh Central jail and met Daljit, who was lodged in Dibrugarh Central jail since March 19, 2023.

Daljit Kalsi’s wife Narinder Kaur (Neeru Kalsi) met her husband along with her son Simarjeet Kalsi (Sunny) in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

On April 19, a five-member team of the Advisory board under the NSA arrived at Dibrugarh from Punjab and met the nine detainees of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

According to reports, the team headed by its Chairperson Retired Justice Shabihul Hasnain comprises of Suveer Sheokand, (member), Divanshu Jain, (Member), Rakesh Agarwal, IPS, IGP, CI, Punjab and Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP, CI, Punjab.

Dibrugarh Central Jail was constructed in 1859-60 by the British government on 47 bighas of land(76,203.19 sq metres). The jail was in the easternmost part of India and was one of the oldest jails in the Northeast.

Dibrugarh jail is well fortified and CCTV cameras have been installed outside the jail with heavy security. The elite Black Panther commandos of Assam police are maintaining the internal security, the inner security is handled by the CRPF, Assam police and prison guards.