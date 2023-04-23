Overview: Fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rhode village in Punjab’s Moga's on early Sunday morning.

Guwahati: Fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rhode village in Punjab’s Moga’s on early Sunday morning, police said.

According to reports, the pro-Khalistani leader is being shifted to upper Assam’s Dibrugarh jail where other members of his outfit are already lodged.

Acting on specific input, Punjab Police and national intelligence launched an operation on Sunday night and arrested Amritpal Singh from the village. He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).