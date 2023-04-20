AMRITSAR: In a major development amidst the crackdown on pro-Khalistani supporters, Punjab Police on Thursday detained ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar.

A senior police official confirmed on Thursday’s development adding that an LoC was issued against Kirandeep Kaur.

On Thursday, she was not allowed to enter the airport by the immigration department as she arrived at the airport to Amritsar to London (Air India AI 169) flight scheduled for its departure at 1:20pm, said sources in Punjab Police.

Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was on the police radar and was interrogated by the cops after Amritpal went absconding.

Police suspected Kirandeep’s role in raising foreign funds for Waris Punjab De.

Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI who was born in Punjab but brought up in the UK as her family relocated there.

However, after marrying Amritpal Singh in February this year, Kirandeep was staying with him in Punjab.

As of now, she is being questioned at the airport only.

Punjab police have been on a chase to nab Amritpal Singh since March.

Earlier, on Saturday, Punjab police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of Punjab Police and a team of Delhi Police chased a car and surrounded it outside Kothi No. 1136 in Sector 89, Mohali.

Khalistan-sympathizer, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh remains absconding since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on him and his organisation and arrested several workers associated with the organisation, originally founded by late Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu.

