DIBRUGARH: At least five members of the national security advisory board (NSAB) arrived at Dibrugarh in Assam to meet the nine detained aides of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

The NSAB team to arrive at Dibrugarh in Assam is headed by a retired justice and includes IG and SP rank officers of Punjab police.

The NSAB team to have arrived in Assam on Wednesday (April 19), is headed by justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain.

The other members in the five-member NSAB team are: Suveer Sheokand (member), Divanshu Jain, (member), Rakesh Agarwal (IG-Punjab police) and Rupinder Kaur Bhatti (SP – Punjab police).

At least nine members of pro-Khalistan group “Waris Punjab De” are lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

They were arrested in Punjab following a massive operation launched by the police against Amritpal Singh – chief of “Waris Punjab De”.

Recently, a court in Amritsar allowed family members to meet the nine detainees lodged at Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Family members of Daljit Kalsi – one of the nine detainees – arrived at Dibrugarh in Assam to meet him.

The nine members of “Waris De Punjab” to be detained at Dibrugarh jail in Assam are: Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala, Bhagwant Singh, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, Harjit Singh (Amritpal Singh’s uncle), Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal and Papalpreet Singh.