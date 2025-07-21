Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Justice Ashutosh Kumar in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The event marked a significant milestone in Justice Kumar’s distinguished judicial career, as he transitioned from Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court to assume leadership of the Gauhati High Court, which serves the states of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Born on October 1, 1966, Justice Kumar brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He graduated from St. Stephen’s College and later earned his law degree from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

He began practicing law at the Patna High Court in 1991, specializing in criminal law and handling several high-profile cases, including those involving death row convicts.

Justice Kumar’s judicial journey began in 2014 when he became an Additional Judge at the Patna High Court.

The following year, he was transferred to the Delhi High Court. In January 2025, he returned to the Patna High Court as Acting Chief Justice.

President Droupadi Murmu formalized his appointment as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on July 11, 2025, following recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium.

Several notable figures attended the oath-taking ceremony, including judges of the Gauhati High Court, senior state officials, and members of the legal fraternity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the event, congratulated Justice Ashutosh Kumar through his official X handle, stating, “I attended the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who took oath as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. I extend my best wishes for his tenure.”

His message echoed the optimism surrounding the appointment, with many expecting that Justice Kumar’s legal acumen and vast experience would strengthen the judiciary in the region.

Justice Kumar assumes office at a crucial time, as the Gauhati High Court faces pressing judicial and administrative challenges. One key issue under consideration is the proposed relocation of the court complex to a judicial township in Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

The plan has stirred debate within the legal community. In May 2025, Chief Minister Sarma resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association to protest the association’s opposition to the move, citing the need for judicial reforms and modern infrastructure for lawyers and judges.

Justice Kumar’s leadership will be instrumental in addressing these complex issues while ensuring timely and accessible justice across the northeastern states.

His appointment forms part of a broader set of judicial elevations and transfers approved by President Murmu.

Alongside him, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, while Justice Vibhu Bakhru assumed charge as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Both the legal fraternity and the public have expressed strong confidence in Justice Kumar’s ability to uphold transparency, fairness, and judicial integrity in his new role. Many anticipate that his stewardship will bring positive and transformative changes to the Gauhati High Court’s functioning.