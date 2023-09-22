GUWAHATI: A total of 3100 declared foreigners have been deported by the authorities in Assam since 2001.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that since 2001, as many as 1,31,649 people in the state have been identified as foreigners.

These people had entered into Assam illegally, CM Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister revealed these numbers while replying to a question by Raijor Dal MLA from Sivasagar constituency in the state – Akhil Gogoi.

It may be mentioned here that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hold the home portfolio in the state’s cabinet.

Also read: Assam: Robbers snatch Rs 3.5 lakh from woman in Guwahati

Recently, the Assam government had informed the state assembly that the Foreigners Tribunals declared as many as 94,338 people as foreigners between 2016 and 2023.

Among them, 5096 persons were declared as foreigners in 2016, 15,541 persons in 2017, 26,823 in 2018, 24,209 in 2019, 4355 persons in 2020, 6392 in 2021, 8400 in 2022 and 3522 persons in 2023.

On the other hand, between 2001 and 2023, 8906 persons’ names were also deleted from the voter list.