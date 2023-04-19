DIBRUGARH: A massive thunderstorm lashed across eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday morning leaving one person dead.

According to reports, the storm which took place at around 4 am caused huge destruction in the entire district.

Several houses and granaries especially in the rural areas of the district were damaged in the storm.

Many areas of the district including Moran, Lahowal and Chabua bore the brunt of the storm.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Dibrugarh district project officer Deepjyoti Hatikakoti said that a 60-year-old woman Sukurara Mura of Tamulbari tea estate in Lahowal area was killed after a huge tree crashed into her house after being uprooted by the strong winds.

She was taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in a critical condition where she died during treatment.

Also read: Thunderstorms likely to hit Assam, Arunachal & Meghalaya on Wednesday

There were reports of several persons sustaining injuries during the storm.

“We are still assessing the damages.

“Several houses and granaries of the people were damaged in the storm.

“A large number of trees were uprooted during the storm.

“An old woman died after a tree fell on her house. Her family will be granted ex-gratia as per government norms,” Hatikakoti said.

Several houses were damaged due to heavy thunderstorm.

The roofs were damaged and people were facing problem.

Also read: Northeast likely to witness widespread rainfall with thunderstorms during next 5 days