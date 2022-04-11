Guwahati: The Northeast is likely to witness widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday.



This would happen under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast at lower troposphere levels during April from April 13 to April 15 and a cyclonic circulation with a trough aloft over west Assam and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels, it said.



Meanwhile, several places in the Northeast recorded heavy rainfall of more than 7 cm for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

It included Bokajan (10 cm), Bokakhat (9 cm) and Dhola (7 cm) (all in Assam and Meghalaya subdivision) while Wokha in Nagaland received 7 cm.



The forecast for Tuesday said that Arunachal Pradesh would receive light to moderate rainfall in many places.

According to IMD, in Assam and Meghalaya, there would be light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms/lightning at isolated places with gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

Similarly, there would be light to moderate rainfall in a few places along with thunderstorms/lightning at isolated places with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.