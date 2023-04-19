GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a video on social media, giving a glimpse on how the “Maa Kamakhaya Corridor” in Guwahati will look like in the future.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that “Maa Kamakhya Corridor” in Guwahati, Assam will be a landmark initiative.

The Kamakhya temple, which is located atop Nilachal Hills at Guwahati in Assam, will soon undergo renovations.

The Assam government has created a model for the state-of-the-art “Maa Kamakhya Corridor”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered an early look into the hallway of the temple to give worshippers an idea of what to anticipate from an aesthetic stroll.

ABOUT KAMAKHYA TEMPLE

Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal hills in Guwahati, Assam is one of the oldest and most revered centres of Tantric practices, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

The temple is the centre of the Kulachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess.

Structurally, the temple is dated to the 8th-9th century with many subsequent rebuilding and the final hybrid architecture defines a local style called Nilachal.

It is also one of the oldest of the 51 pithas in the Shakta tradition.

An obscure place of worship for much of history it became an important pilgrimage destination, especially for those from Bengal, in the 19th century during colonial rule.