NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that like Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok corridor, Maa Kamakhya corridor will also be a landmark initiative.

In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor will look like in the near future.

I am sure Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative.



Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost. https://t.co/le8gmNrSNv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023

Responding to the tweet by Assam CM, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“I am sure Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost.”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from northeastern region (PTP-NER) is a great scheme, aimed at improving the lives of the talented artisans belonging to the Northeast.

Modi also said that this scheme will also ensure great visibility to products from the Northeast.

In a tweet thread Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda informed that the objective of PTP-NER scheme is strengthen livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans through enhanced efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of products.

In reply to the tweet thread by Union Minister, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“PTP-NER is a great scheme, aimed at improving the lives of the talented artisans belonging to the Northeast. It will also ensure great visibility to products from the Northeast. The tribal communities will particularly benefit due to this.”

PTP-NER is a great scheme, aimed at improving the lives of the talented artisans belonging to the Northeast. It will also ensure great visibility to products from the Northeast. The tribal communities will particularly benefit due to this. https://t.co/lfqZB2Pocn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023