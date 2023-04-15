KOHIMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented people of Wansoi village in Nagaland for adopting progressive gender policies.

In a tweet Rajya Sabha MP, S Phangnon Konyak informed that the women of Wansoi in Nagaland have been allowed to enter Morung and play log drum for the first time.

In hitherto tradition, it never allowed women to even step inside a Morung.

The Morung is a key institution of the Nagas, and also the centre of the social life of unmarried male members of the society.

Morung is generally built on the edge of a steep slope to the highest altitude of the settlement area.

It enables the Morung members to watch and protect their village from sudden raids and attacks of enemies.

Responding to the MP’s tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted: “A very important step, which will give a boost to dignity and empowerment of women. Compliments to the people of Wansoi village.”

