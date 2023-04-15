DIMAPUR: Dimapur police of Nagaland cautioned that punitive action would be taken against street hawkers/vendors illegally occupying the public footpath and roadside vehicle parking areas with immediate effect.

In a notice, PRO Dimapur police noted that public footpath and roadside vehicle parking areas were being illegally occupied by street hawkers/vendors; especially along Nyamo Lotha Road, New Market, Circular Road and City Tower areas.

Acknowledging that every citizen has the right to a means of livelihood, the police, however, said that such activity should not obstruct or encroach upon any public utility space/road.

Further, police noted that many street hawkers/ vendors have set up their stalls along the roadside vehicle parking areas which protrudes to the main road, thereby posing obstruction to the smooth flow of traffic.

Also, hawkers/vendors operating on the public footpath have caused the pedestrians to take the main road; which was hazardous.

Therefore, the Dimapur police in the interest and safety of the general public and for smooth flow of vehicular traffic, has notified that any street hawkers/vendors found to be illegally occupying the public footpath and roadside vehicle parking areas would be caused to remove such obstructions and defaulters would be liable for punitive action under relevant provisions with immediate effect.