KOHIMA: “Forcing the Indian flag on the Nagas is as offensive as the Nagas forcing India to recognise their flag.”

This was stated by the Naga-American Council.

The Naga-American Council said that “no one can force a nation to recognise another’s flag”.

This statement from the Naga-American Council came after the crucial meeting between the GoI interlocutor AK Mishra and NSCN-IM leadership in Dimapur, Nagaland in relation to the Naga peace process.

The Naga body also stated that the Naga flag “is not affiliated with any one faction but represents all Nagas residing in India and Burma”.

“Naga Flag embodies 75 years of aspirations towards the achievement of the Nagas’ own sovereignty and self-determination,” the Naga-American Council said.

The Naga body further urged the Indian government to “approach the Naga flag issue with delicate compassion and recognise the importance as a personal issue to the soul of the Naga people”.

“We believe that such recognition can promote mutual respect and dignity between two genetically and culturally different people,” the Naga body said.

“At best, as India claims to be the world’s largest democracy, it should recognise the Naga flag as we do here in the United States,” it added.

It may be mentioned here that AK Mishra – the Government of India interlocutor for the ongoing talks on the Naga political issue – on Thursday (April 13), met the top leadership of the NSCN-IM at Dimapur in Nagaland.

The NSCN-IM delegation was headed by NSCN-IM chairman Thuingaleng Muivah.

This crucial meeting was held at the Chumoukedima police complex in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Demands of the NSCN-IM – separate Naga flag and constitution (Yehzabo) – were the focus of discussions held in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The Centre’s stand is that demand for flag and constitution could be agreed post-solution within some parameters– Naga flag for Pan Naga cultural body and to term the final agreement as Naga “Yehzabo”.

However, NSCN-IM has been firm on their stand by the August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement for an early, honourable and acceptable solution to the vexed Naga political issue.