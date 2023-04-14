KOHIMA: A campaign titled – “Tobacco-Free Schools to Tobacco-Free Homes” – had been launched in the Northeast state of Nagaland.

The campaign was launched by the Nagaland health and family welfare department on Friday (April 14).

The campaign was launched in Nagaland with the aim of school students spreading awareness on ill-effects of tobacco.

According to this initiative, the school students will spread awareness among their parents and siblings about the dangers of tobacco use.

To be eligible for a Tobacco-free home badge, a checklist is given to students, which needs to be followed at their homes.

“If every student of tobacco free schools takes part in this campaign, there is a huge potential to transform thousands of homes,” Commissioner and secretary of Nagaland health and family welfare department Y Kiheto Sema said.

It may be mentioned here that 356 schools out of the 2684 government and private schools in Nagaland have been declared tobacco free institutions.