DIMAPUR: As a part of Prime Minister’s recruitment mission to fill up vacancies at various Central government departments, union minister of state for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Rameswar Teli handed over 213 appointment letters at the Rozgar Mela held at Imliyanger Memorial Centre (IMC) here on Thursday.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The appointment letters were issued in the presence of senior government officials for various Central government ministries/departments and agencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the appointees across the nation virtually before launching the mission Mission Karmayogi.

Modi remarked that government was committed to providing the right opportunities for the talent and energy of the youth to achieve the resolutions of a developed India.

According to the Prime Minister, while India used to mostly import goods from other countries in the past, now the scenario was changing as the country was now exporting more goods and had managed to grab the global market.

He stated that microfinance too had played a major role in improving the country’s economy as loans up to 23% were given to women under Mudra Yojana and beneficiaries under various Central government schemes had been able to increase capital in the country.

On the occasion, Prime Minister distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organizations.

From Nagaland, 197 individuals were selected as part of this initiative this month out of which 123 candidates were selected to join Assam Rifles, 35 were selected to join CISF, 17 were selected to join BSF, 09 for SSB, 03 for ITBP and 10 candidates were selected as professors in NIT.

This list also includes 23 women who shall be joining the Assam Rifles in Riflewomen category.

The newly inducted appointees will also be able to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

45 places were connected with the Mela during the Prime Minister’s address.