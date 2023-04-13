GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Rozgar Mela- the recruitment drive for 71,000 personnel, from Rang Bhawan, Maligaon, Guwahati where a total of 207 successful candidates were handed over appointment letters on Thursday.

The programme was also attended by Queen Oja, MP of Guwahati along with S K Jha, general manager of NF Railway, Jitendra Kumar, additional general manager, Chandrajit Saikia, principal chief personal officer and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today is a historic moment when we made another step forward towards empowering our youth in the cause of nation building under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On this occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations to every one of 71,000 employees who has joined today.

“Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am confident that each one of you will join force towards nation building in this Amrit Kaal towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

As a part of the initiative, the newly appointed candidates have joined the various posts and positions under Government of India such as Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS among others.