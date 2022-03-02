Dibrugarh: Minister of State Rameswar Teli on Wednesday claimed that the BJP will win in all the 22 wards in Dibrugarh Muncipal Board (DMB).

He made the statement while he was campaigning for the candidates in the district.

Teli said that BJP will show “good results” in the upcoming Muncipal elections.

Speaking to media persons, Rameswar Teli said, “Our party will win all the 22 wards in Dibrugarh because we have done lots of work in the last five years in Dibrugarh. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our party have worked for the welfare of people.”

He claimed that many people benefitted through the schemes which were introduced by the BJP-led government.

“We have our government in Delhi and Dispur. Our party is quite confident that the candidates will show a good result in the upcoming civic polls and our party will form the Muncipal Board,” Teli asserted.

Teli added that apart from retaining the current seats which already belong to the BJP, the party will bag new seats across the state.

Candidates across the state are busy with d door to door campaigning seeking votes in the wards.

In Dibrugarh, 81 candidates are contesting from 22 wards Dibrugarh Muncipal (DMB) elections.