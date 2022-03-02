Guwahati: Another person accused of being involved in the illegal drug trade was injured in police firing while allegedly attempting to flee from police in Morigaon

The person was shot at by the police when he allegedly tried to flee in Morigaon during a check.

As per the police, the person was stopped at a checkpoint on National Highway-37.

However, after he saw the police, he abandoned the car and tried to flee from the spot.

As he tried to make his alleged escape, the police shot him from behind to stop his escape attempt.

After he was injured, he was apprehended by the police and found suspected heroin worth Rs 4 crore from him.

He has been shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The police said investigation regarding the seizure is on.