Dibrugarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Assam government for allegedly not doing anything in the last five years for the development of Dibrugarh town.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, Kamal Das, district coordinator of AAP, Assam said, “BJP has beating drum of its national schemes but didn’t utter a word on DMB corruption. Our party fights against corruption and raised its voice for the people. BJP could not complete five years terms in DMB due to allegations of financial irregularities. There are serious charges of financial misappropriation, improper maintenance of main cash book and logbooks for office vehicles and improper maintenance of records of assets of DMB”.

“We appeal to people to vote for AAP this time because our party will raise voice against corruption. If we get the chance we will work for the welfare of the people,” said Das.

Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) is one of the oldest civic bodies in Assam but in the last several years, the development has been less compared to other civic bodies.

The BJP has put up candidates in all the 22 seats while the INC is contesting in 19 seats.



The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 9 seats followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 7 seats and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in four seats.