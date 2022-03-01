At least 13 more students, hailing from the Northeast Indian state of Assam, who were left stranded in Ukraine, have reached New Delhi.

This was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening.

The 13 Assam students were in Ukraine for studies before a full-scale Russian invasion that left thousands of Indians in the country stranded.

The 13 Assam students who reached New Delhi on Tuesday are currently being lodged at the Assam Bhawan in Delhi.

“13 more students of Assam evacuated from Ukraine by @MEAIndia. They’re housed at Assam Bhawan in Delhi before their onward journey to Assam, arranged by State Govt,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Grateful to Hon PM @narendramodi ji for expeditious evacuation of our children. 13 more students of Assam evacuated from Ukraine by @MEAIndia. They’re housed at Assam Bhawan in Delhi before their onward journey to Assam, arranged by State Govt.@CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/Bu4T8HHQQL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 1, 2022

