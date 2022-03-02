Dimapur: One of the three Naga students who were studying in war-torn Ukraine reached New Delhi on Wednesday.

“Olika Mlato, a student from Nagaland studying in Ukraine reached Delhi this morning”, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

Rio expressed gratitude to the government of India and requested it to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens. “Praying for a swift end to the conflict & for peace to prevail,” he said.

Deputy CM Y Patton said while waiting for her to return to Nagaland, all efforts are being made to ensure that she arrives home conveniently. He said he is constantly monitoring the arrangements.

It could not be confirmed when Olika will reach Nagaland.

State home commissioner Abhijit Sinha said the families and relatives of the three medical students, who were studying in Ukraine have reached out to the state helpline numbers, specifically activated for stranded citizens from the state.

Olika Mlato Shikhu from Dimapur, who was studying in Ukraine’s Poltava, had moved out of the country and was in Poland.

According to reports, two other medical students — Lanu Amenla Aier and Machi Yirakchang — studying at different cities in Ukraine, had set out to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to catch a flight to India. They are reportedly out of the war zone.

While Amenla Aier is staying at a military camp in Moldova, Yirakchang is currently taking shelter at a place that is a few kilometres away from the Hungarian border.

The Nagaland government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and is closely monitoring their movement.

The Nagaland home department and the Naga Students’ Federation had set up respective helpline numbers for those stranded in Ukraine to provide necessary support and assistance in their evacuation.