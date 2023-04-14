Ayurveda is an ancient system of treating diseases with its historical roots in the Indian subcontinent. In Ayurveda, the digestive system is referred to as Agni or digestive fire. When the Agni is strong and balanced, it leads to optimal digestion and absorption of nutrients, which in turn, helps to build strong immunity and faster tissue repair.

An optimal digestive system leads to a healthy body, happiness, vitality and provides strength for carrying out our daily activities. But if the digestive system is weak it can cause various digestive issues such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The nervous system controlling our digestive system is closely interconnected with our mind and emotions. Besides herbs and churns that are required to be taken orally, it also includes stress- relieving practices such as breathing exercises and meditation.

Here are some Ayurvedic remedies for optimal bowel health:

Triphala

Triphala combines three fruits – amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki. It is known to improve bowel movements and relieve constipation. It also helps to detoxify the body and improve overall digestive health.

Hing

Spices like asafoetida also referred as hing are used in many food items while cooking or consumed in various churns to prevent bloating and enhance digestion. It ignites digestive fire burning away toxins and metabolic waste, increasing metabolic rate and improves digestion.

Ginger

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and digestive aid. It helps to stimulate digestion and relieve constipation. Ginger also helps to reduce gas and bloating problems in the digestive system.

Castor Oil

Another ayurvedic remedy like castor oil acts as an important element in stimulating bowel movements. It also helps to reduce inflammation in the digestive system and improve overall gut health.

Ghee

Ghee is a type of clarified butter that is rich in healthy fats. It helps to lubricate the digestive system and promote regular bowel movements. Ghee also helps to reduce inflammation in the digestive tract and improve overall gut health.