Indralupta or Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder characterised by rapid hair loss including follicles and fungal infections.

It is now one of the most common problems affecting people of all age groups.

Genetic factors, environment, medicines, long term illness, nutrition deficiency, stress, thyroid dysfunction, fungal infections, vaccines are few of the causes of Alopecia.

Symptoms:

Gradual thinning on top of head

Circular or patchy bald spots

Sudden loosening of hair

Patches of scaling that spread over the scalp

Ayurvedic ways of treating:

In order to cure Alopecia, Pitta Pacification is very much required. Following methods are used to treat the disorder.

Rakta Mokshan: It is an effective blood purification therapy. In this process vitiated rakta has been removed which helps in neutralising aggravated pitta.

Nasya: This therapy is characterized by the intake of Ayurvedic medications through your nasal cavity which then eliminates the impurities from there. It is a very effective therapy for treating the sign of alopecia.

Lepa: Triphala churna lepa, romsanjana lepa promotes hair growth.

Applying Bhringraj oil: This medicated herbal hair oil is highly effective for alopecia.

Intake of lentils, leafy green vegetables, pulses, herbal teas, soaked almonds, sesame and sunflower seeds, soybeans, buttermilk, ghee, fresh juices, egg and fish in sufficient quantity helps in treating alopecia.