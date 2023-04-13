DIMAPUR: AK Mishra – the Government of India interlocutor for the ongoing talks on the Naga political issue – on Thursday (April 13), met the top leadership of the NSCN-IM at Dimapur in Nagaland.

The NSCN-IM delegation was headed by NSCN-IM chairman Thuingaleng Muivah.

This crucial meeting was held at the Chumoukedima police complex in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Demands of the NSCN-IM – separate Naga flag and constitution (Yehzabo) – were the focus of discussions held in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The Centre’s stand is that demand for flag and constitution could be agreed post-solution within some parameters– Naga flag for Pan Naga cultural body and to term the final agreement as Naga “Yehzabo”.

However, NSCN-IM has been firm on their stand by the August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement for an early, honourable and acceptable solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

(More details awaited)