DIMAPUR: AK Mishra – the Government of India interlocutor for the ongoing talks on the Naga political issue – on Thursday (April 13), met the top leadership of the NSCN-IM at Dimapur in Nagaland.

The NSCN-IM delegation was headed by NSCN-IM chairman Thuingaleng Muivah.

This crucial meeting was held at the Chumoukedima police complex in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Demands of the NSCN-IM – separate Naga flag and constitution (Yehzabo) – were the focus of discussions held in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The Centre’s stand is that demand for flag and constitution could be agreed post-solution within some parameters– Naga flag for Pan Naga cultural body and to term the final agreement as Naga “Yehzabo”.

However, NSCN-IM has been firm on their stand by the August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement for an early, honourable and acceptable solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

(More details awaited)

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

