Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unidentified people on Friday outside a temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

As per reports, he was shot dead while he along with a few others were protesting outside the temple.

The unidentified persons fired at least five rounds according to locals.

Also Read: Assam: Policemen will lose jobs if found in inebriated condition on duty, says DGP

While the attacker was arrested immediately, the police did not reveal any details.

The pistol used in the attack was immediately seized.

Also Read: EPFO coverage: Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya record lowest

While the person shot five rounds, two hit him and he died before he could be taken to the hospital.

It may be mentioned that Suri had always been in controversies and had several cases against him for hurting religious sentiments and making casteist remarks.