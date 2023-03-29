AMRITSAR: Khalistan sympathiser and chief of the Waris Punjab De group – Amritpal Singh – a radical Sikh preacher is likely to surrender at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

The Punjab police believes that Amritpal Singh will surrender on Wednesday (March 29) – ten days after a massive crackdown on him and his organisation was launched by the state police.

According to ANI, commissioner of Amritsar police in Punjab – Naunihal Singh stated that Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh is likely to surrender at the Golden Temple.

Amritpal Singh, who supports a call for a separate homeland for Sikhs and is wanted for an armed raid on a police station last month.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: Ruckus in Assam assembly, 3 MLAs suspended

AMRITPAL SINGH’s VIDEO STATEMENT:

Meanwhile, Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, on Wednesday (March 29) issued a video statement amid speculations that he will surrender at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

In the video, Singh slammed the Punjab police and said if the state government had the intention of arresting him, police could have knocked the door of his house and he would have surrendered.

Amritpal Singh also spoke about the arrest of his aides and their detention in Assam jail.