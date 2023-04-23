GUWAHATI: An intense “war of words” has broken out between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over the Angkita Dutta harassment issue.

Notably, former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta accused Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV of ‘harassing’ her for the past six months.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma “has become infamous for antics to stay in news”.

“Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas. Modi tried to arrest him once for Saradha Scam and Louis Berger Scam. That is why he defected to BJP. Reject him, don’t pay any attention to him,” Randeep Surjewala said.

Surjewala made this statement after a team of Assam police arrived in Bengaluru following a case registered on the complaint filed by Angkita Dutta, former president of the Assam Youth Congress against IYC chief Srinivas BV.

Also read: Assam police summons Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, ask him to appear before cop on May 2

However, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress party in response to Surjewala’s remarks.

Sarma said that Assam police was acting in accordance with the law and “it is unfair” to blame him for the “lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers”.

“They (Assam police) are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, the Assam police, on Sunday (April 23), summoned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV and asked him to appear at the Dispur police station on May 2 in connection with a case filed by expelled Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta.

In a notice sent to Srinivas BV, East Guwahati ADCP Moitrayee Deka asked him to appear before her at Dispur police station in Guwahati at 11 am May 2, 2023.

Also read: Assam: Amritpal Singh brought to Dibrugarh jail

He has been asked to appear before police in connection with the harassment charges levelled against him by Angkita Dutta, former president of Assam Youth Congress.

In her complaint, she alleged Srinivas BV of ‘harassing’ and ‘discriminating’ against her for the past six months.

According to Assam police, a case was registered at the Dispur police station in Guwahati under sections 509, 294, 341, 352, 354, 354A(iv) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the other hand, the Assam Congress expelled Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for “anti-party activities”.