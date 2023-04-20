Guwahati: Assam’s Sangeeta Pachani has been crowned VogueStar Mrs India 2023. She was declared winner of the national-level beauty pageant held at Hotel Le Meridian in Jaipur on April 16.

Sangeeta is the founder director of Siat Airhostess Academy, a well-known Airhostess training institute in Guwahati.

A total of 700 contestants were shortlisted out of 1200 registrations from all over the country and groomed for 6 months by a team of beauty, fitness and grooming experts guided by Kirti Choudhary, founder of VogueStar and Kavita Kharayat, renowned Pageant Groomer.

Out of these, 180 were shortlisted for the 3-day VogueStar Beauty Pageant and Fashion Week at Jaipur and after intense selection rounds, only 45 made it to the Grand Finale and vied for the crowns of VougeStar Miss and Mrs India.

The finale was choreographed by Alison A Woodham.

Jigyasa Jolly, the showstopper designer for the final day curated a special collection for the National Winners with her exclusive label Modo Caldo whereas Amin Farista’s exclusive fashion show for VogueStar Fashion Week was a beautiful amalgamation of Khadi with couture.

VogueStar had also invited budding and emerging fashion designers from all over the county to represent their state during the event and 30 selected designers created an exquisite collection of jewellery and outfits for the three-day-long grand finale.

Fashion designers Naina Thakur Chandwani and Bharti Mittal were shortlisted for creating exclusive collections for the Finalists.

VogueStar is a fraternity of women that organizes national-level beauty pageants in India and offers an inclusive space for women where they can create unique identities for themselves.