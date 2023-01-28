Guwahati: Tarali Sarmah and Sumi Choudhury Das from Assam, who represented India in the recently held Mrs International Global World Finale 2023, have brought laurels to the state.

The event, held in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur, was hosted by Mrs International Global (MIG).

The duo made the country proud by bagging the coveted Mrs Photogenic & Mrs Glamorous awards respectively at the event.

The five-day International event, held between January 9 and 13, saw 23 participants from different countries like India, Mexico, Japan, Vietnam, Ukraine, Philippines, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Latin USA, Sri Lanka, Botswana and China.

The participants were judged on the basis of their personality, natural endowment and interpersonal skills.