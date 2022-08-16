GUWAHATI: The Dispur police station in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – will be shifted to a new location.

The Dispur police station will be shifted to Ganeshguri area in Guwahati, Assam.

The new premises of the Dispur police station will be near the Gopal Boro government higher secondary school in Ganeshguri area of Guwahati in Assam.

Shifting process of the Dispur police station from its current location to its new address will be completed within the next 10-15 days.

This development was informed by Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh on Tuesday.

Notably, Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh and joint commissioner of Guwahati police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta, on Tuesday, inspected the new premises of the Dispur police station in Ganeshguri area of Guwahati in Assam.

Currently, the Dispur police station is located near the Assam secretariat (Janata Bhawan) complex along the GS Road in Guwahati, Assam.