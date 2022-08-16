GUWAHATI: A new traffic management system will be functional in Guwahati- the capital city of Assam – soon.

This was informed by Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh.

The integrated traffic management system (ITMS) will soon be functional in Guwahati soon, police commissioner Harmeet Singh said.

The ITMS has been rolled out by the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL).

Notably, digital traffic systems have been installed in several areas of Guwahati city to ensure proper traffic management.

The installation work has been carried out in a phase-wise manner across the city.

Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh informed that currently software testing is underway.

“Cameras and sensors have been installed along with the system. They will monitor traffic volumes. CCTV cameras will capture visuals of the entire traffic and roads. One camera will be installed in the ground, which will identify the face and number plate of the vehicles,” the Guwahati police commissioner informed.

He added: “If anyone violates traffic rules, the sensor will identify the violator and automatically an E-Challan will be generated.”