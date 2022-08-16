TEZPUR: A shocking incident has been reported from Rangapara in Sonitpur district of Assam.

An elderly man allegedly beheaded his friend in the wee hours of Tuesday at Rangapara in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The accused has been identified as Tuniram Madri.

Madri allegedly killed his friend – 55-year-old Broilor Hemram – by beheading him.

On Tuesday morning, Tuniram Madri surrendered at Rangapara police station in Sonitpur district of Assam.

He walked into the Rangapara police station with the severed head of Hemram and the machete, which he used as the weapon for the crime.

Both the accused and the victim were residents of Dayalpur village in Rangapara area of Sonitpur district in Assam.

Police informed that Tuliram Madri killed Hemram over a dispute over Rs 500.

Hemran went to Madri to borrow Rs 500 from him, which Madri denied.

Feeling insulted, Hemram threatened Madri, who, in a fit of rage, beheaded him with a machete, police informed.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused – Tuliram Madi – for the crime.

Further investigations are underway.