Guwahati: Two persons were killed and five others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed a stationary oil tanker near Jakhalabandha in Central Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday evening.

The victims have been identified as Samsul Haque and Ansarul Ali, both residents of Sirajuli village in Sonitpur district.

The accident happened near Rangaloo area under Kaliabor sub-division of the district, when the deceased with five others were travelling from Kaziranga to Dhekiajuli in the Sonitpur district.

An eyewitness said, the driver of the car, a Swift Dzire, bearing registration number AS13-P-5066, was over-speeding.

The injured people were immediately rushed to the Jakhalabandha Community Health Centre (CHC) in critical condition.