Guwahati: A man allegedly killed his 23-year-old pregnant wife over dowry at Hajo on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

According to reports, the man identified as Safikul Haque, allegedly strangled his wife to death and hanged her body in the house.

Reports said the deceased woman had married accused Safikul Haque one year ago.

The woman’s family members alleged that strangled her daughter to death following an argument between the two over dowry.

They further alleged that Safikul harassed his wife for a long time demanding dowry.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, the Hajo police has registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.