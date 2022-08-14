Guwahati: A huge quantity of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 22 lakh was seized from a person by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Guwahati railway station.

As per reports, the cash was seized based on a tip-off by the GRP.

The cash was found with the help of sniffer dogs from a person identified as Sanjesh Kumar Singh of Bihar.

He was travelling on the New Delhi-bound 12423 Rajdhani Express.

The accused had boarded the train from the Dimapur Railway Station and has supposed to get down at Barauni in Bihar.

After he was caught, the police asked him about the details of the cash but he failed to provide any valid document for the said cash.

The police have now begun an investigation and termed the seizure to be black money.