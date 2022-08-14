Guwahati: A 50-year-old home tutor was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl student in Guwahati.

Police said the tutor identified as Maninul Haque is married and works in a private school in the Katahbari area in Guwahati.

He was arrested after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the Garchuk police station that his 10-year-old daughter, who studies in class IV, was sexually assaulted by her home tutor.

The tutor allegedly committed the offence on Saturday afternoon, when no one was present at home.

The incident came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, when she came back home from work.

The woman immediately informed her husband and went to the house of the tutor, who confessed to her that he had committed the misconduct.

The mother of the victim said Haque apologized to the parents and requested them to not file a complaint at the police station.

However, the parent on Saturday lodged an FIR at Garchuk police station, based on which he was arrested on Sunday.

Police have added charges under section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the tutor Maninul Haque.