Guwahati: A 48-year-old school teacher has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 6-year-old girl sexually in Assam’s Karimganj district.

As per the police, the arrested person has been identified as Kamala Kanta Sinha.

The police arrested him on Friday based on a complaint by the victim’s parents.

Also Read: Assam: 85-year-old woman from Boko asked to prove her citizenship for second time

As per her parents, she did not want to go to school recently. When the parents asked her what happened, she told them that the teacher had touched her inappropriately. On further enquiring, it came to light that the teacher ad assaulted her sexually.

Also Read: Assam: Jihadi literature recovered from men arrested for terror link

They immediately reached the police and before the teacher could make any move, he was arrested by the police.

Sinha was booked under section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (sexually assaulting females under twelve years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.