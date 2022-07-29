Guwahati: Assam police has recovered Jihadi literature from the individuals arrested on charges of their alleged link with terror outfits Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

“Jihadi literature was recovered from them. Their social media handles are filled with jihadi material. We’re investigating it thoroughly,” Hiren Nath, ADGP, Assam police Special Branch said on Friday.

According to police, 11 persons were nabbed on Thursday from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts for their alleged link with the Islamist terror outfits.

A man running a madrasa having connections with the Islamist terror outfit was arrested on Thursday along with another man having close connections with the same, ADGP Nath said.

“There is information that they had been collecting funds since 2020 from others, including a man who had been arrested on the charge of being a leader of ABT, earlier this year,” he said.

Assam Police said an accused identified as Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who is a resident of Saharia Gaon in the Morigaon district, is an active member of the ABT.

Mustafa runs a madrasa in the Saharia Gaon village. After his arrest, the police sealed the madrasa as it was suspected to be a safe house for the detained persons.

“The activities of the madrassa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities. It is suspected of being a harbour or safe house of the detained persons,” police said in a statement.