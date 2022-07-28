GUWAHATI: Another terror module has been busted in Assam by the police.

The Assam police has claimed that the busted terror module had links to the Bangladesh-based radical outfit – Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The Assam police, thus far, has arrested as many as 10 people for allegedly having links to the terror outfit from Bangladesh.

These arrests have been made from different parts of the state.

While seven persons have been arrested from Barpeta district, one each has been arrested from Moirabari in Morigaon district, Guwahati and Bongaigaon.

The person who was arrested from Moirabari in Morigaon district in Assam use to run a madrassa.

Also read: Assam: 20-year-old dies in landslide in Margherita

The Assam police has already sealed several madrassas at Moirabari in Morigaon district.

Moreover, at least eight teachers of an all-girl madrassa have also been detained for interrogation.

Speaking on the matter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “We have established links of the sealed madrassas with radical outfits in Bangladesh.”

“These madrassas have been receiving financial assistance from the radical outfits in Bangladesh,” the Assam chief minister added.