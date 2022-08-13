Guwahati: City-based educational institution, Modern English School, Kahilipara has organized a street play titled ‘Xoponor Baatere’ as part of the celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country’s Independence.

The street play written by Pratul Sharma and directed by Pranami Bora was organized at Lalganesh and Ganesh Mandir in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Friday.

The students of Modern English School focused on how an ambiance for a fearless mind among the diverse speakers and tribes can build a nation, transform dreams into reality and give birth to an interactive society.

The story of the street play revolves around the character ‘Roktim’ who is an ardent supporter and passionate believer in bringing positive change but knows that it needs social awareness and revival and does not come through argumentation or aggression.

The play also highlights how today’s youth should be aware of the ideologies and contributions of great freedom fighters and revolutionaries like Kanaklata Barua, Mukunda Kakati, Bir Tikendrajit Singh, Komola Miri, and others to bring change in society by being fearless and patient.

To bring a positive change in the social domain and work culture through a practical approach, the Mahotsav addressed specific resolutions for the conflicts that may arise between the old and new generation’s points of view.