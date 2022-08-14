Mangaldai: Ahead of the 76th Independence Day celebration and in connection with the completion of the 75 years of independence the Congress in Assam took out a foot march titled Swadhinatar Gauravmoi Yatra from Sarkar Chariali to Tangni Chariali in Mangaldai.

Several leaders including APCC Chief Bhupen Bora took part in the yatra covering a distance of around three kilometres.

Holding the tricolour in their hands the Congress leaders and workers made the atmosphere reverberate with the sounds of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Jai’.

APCC Chief Bora during the programme told the media that the objectives of the programme were to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and make people aware of the role of the Congress party in the freedom movement.

He also charged the ruling BJP government with damaging the pure character of national integration for their narrow political gain.