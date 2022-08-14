Guwahati: A man suspected of killing his wife has been arrested in the Kokrajhar district of Assam.

As per the police the arrested person has been identified as Baser Ali.

They were residents of Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar.

The deceased has been identified as Manowara Bibi.

She was recently found dead at her house.

However, the woman’s family has accused her husband of murdering her and also claimed that both had family issues going on.

They even accused her husband of domestic abuse of her.

The police are now investigating the entire case.