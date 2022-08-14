Guwahati: The police in Tinsukia had to open fire at a car on Sunday on suspicion of militants being inside it on Sunday.

As per reports, there are check-posts across the state to keep the state safe from anti-social elements and in a similar incident, a car was signalled to stop by the police.

However, the car did not stop and fled defying the orders of the police.

Suspecting something illegal or militants being inside the car, the police tried to stop it but it continued to run.

The police had to resort to firing at the car but it managed to flee.

It has been suspected that members of the banned militant outfits might have been inside the car and an investigation has been launched.

The police are trying to track down the car.

It may be mentioned that the ULFA-I has called for a boycott of the Independence Day celebrations.