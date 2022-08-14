GUWAHATI: The rural entrepreneurs of Axom are silently revolutionizing Assam earning livelihood for them and providing a livelihood for many whiles away from the limelight.

This has been captured by a never-before YouTube series titled “Discovery of Axom” produced by Borbhag foundations and released on YouTube by KC Digital today on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Never before Assam has seen through the eyes of the rural entrepreneurs, which have sprung up all over the state, working in a myriad of activities but rarely getting the due recognition.

This series is to get inspired by these people who have made lifelong sacrifices to remain self-reliant and live with dignity and become a proud Indian.

“That was the reason we thought of travelling the state length and breadth and we covered 25 such rural entrepreneurs of 15 districts of Brahmaputra valley travelling nonstop for 15 days covering 1750 kilometer,” said Anirudh Goswami, the founder of the Borbhag Foundation which has Produced the series.

The series has gone to Morigaon, Kamrup (Rural), Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanth Chariali, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, said Samuujal Kashyap of KC Digital, which has done the Direction and also released it in the YouTube under the much acclaimed KC Digital Channel.

Explaining the rationale behind the YouTube series, Kashysp said that our idea is to catch the imagination of the younger generation and inspire them to take the path of entrepreneurship and the youth are more comfortable on YouTube hence these 26 episodes on YouTube.

The series, the first of its kind in the whole of Northeast India, will only be seen on the YouTube channel of KC Digital and every week there will be fresh episodes.

“We have touched upon Agriculture, Piggery, SME, Tourism, Environment, Fishery, Honey and value Added crops, handlooms and tea in this series,” said Goswami.

The series was formally launched on Saturday in a small function held at the premises of the KC Digital, Rajgrah Road where a galaxy of crowd took part on the eve of the 75th celebration of India’s Independence.