DIBRUGARH: In another tragic incident of a boat capsizing in Assam, at least four persons have gone missing in the Brahmaputra river near Rohmoria Balijan in Dibrugarh’s Chabua on Sunday.

Sources said the accident was reported in the middle of the river with around nine persons on board.

The persons were on their way from Mohmara to Balijan by a country-made boat locally called tulunga nao.

However, of the nine, five managed to swim ashore while the rest went missing in the river.

The missing persons were identified as Shankar Yadav of Chabua, Sunku Kurmi of Rohmoria, Dhamen Das of Rohmoria Baratisuk and Kishan Yadav of Mohmora.

The boat during the capsize was completely destroyed while officials initiated a search and rescue operation.

It may be mentioned that due to the incessant rains in the region and various dams releasing excess water, the water level of rivers has increased at an alarming note.