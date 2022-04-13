Guwahati: At least four people died after a horrific car accident in Hojai’s Doboka on Wednesday afternoon.

As per locals, an Innova that was at a very high speed crashed onto the side walls leaving four dead and five severely injured.

During the incident, three from a family belonging to Hojai’s Murajhar died on the spot while the driver died while being taken to the hospital.

Five of them are still in critical condition and may need higher treatment.

The exact identification of the deceased is yet to be known.

The locals said that the impact was so horrific that the engine bay of the car turned into several pieces.

The injured persons are still in treatment.

The vehicle bearing registration AS01AW4615 was on its way to Hojai from Guwahati.

The locals also stated that even an hour after the accident, the ambulance failed to arrive and they had to take the people in a private vehicle to the hospital.