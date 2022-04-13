Mangaldai: Another accused was shot dead in Assam and this time the incident has been reported from the Darrang district.

As per information, the police have shot down the prime accused of the recent Chatribari robbery in Guwahati.

The person has been identified as Taijuddin Ahmed of Sanowa Tari village in Sipajhar of Darrang district.

He was killed near his residence in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per the police, the deceased was the mastermind of the recent dacoity incident in Guwahati’s Chatribari.

According to police, Taijuddin was arrested on Tuesday and then was taken to his house in Sipajhar to carry out some “search operations at night”.

However, during operations, he bought out a country-made pistol from under a bush and open fired at the police team.

The police said that in self-defence police they too fired at the accused injuring him critically.

He was rushed to the civil hospital here where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that they have seized the firearms and also a cash amount of Rs 60,000 from his possession.

It may be mentioned that recently, a gang of four allegedly robbed a family of valuables worth Rs 10 lakh at “knifepoint” in Guwahati’s Chatribari area.

The incident reportedly took place in the morning.

Four unidentified men barged into the residence of the Chhajer family located on the fourth floor of Kiranshree Residency and threatened the occupants with knives.

During the time of the incident, there were only women and children inside the home.

The unidentified persons threatened them and asked them to keep their “mouths shut”.