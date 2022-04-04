Guwahati: A gang of four allegedly robbed a family of valuables worth Rs 10 lakh at “knifepoint” in Guwahati’s Chatribari area on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place in the morning.

Four unidentified men barged into the residence of the Chhajer family located on the fourth floor of Kiranshree Residency and threatened the occupants with knives.

During the time of the incident, there were only women and children inside the home.

The unidentified persons threatened them and asked them to keep their “mouths shut”.

They then snatched all their jewellery and money that they could find inside the apartment.

The family has filed an FIR with the Paltan Bazar Police Station and further investigation has been initiated.

The accused have been caught on CCTV and based on the footage, the investigation is being carried out.