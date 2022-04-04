Guwahati: In another incident of police firing in Assam, a person accused of sexually assaulting a minor was injured after being shot as he allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

The incident took place in Biswanath district.

The accused has been identified as Mohim Sharma of Kathonibari of Behali.

He was arrested by Jinjia police on Sunday on allegations of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old minor girl.

As per reports, the person arrested was earlier apprehended by locals who had allegedly assaulted him.

They have also painted his face in black and forced him to walk around the entire village wearing a footwear garland.

The victim’s mother had accused the man of sexually assaulting her daughter while was playing in front of the accused person’s house.

Following the allegations, the police arrested him on Monday it was reported that he was injured in an attempt of fleeing police custody.